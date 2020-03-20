Mnet officially confirms full lineup for 'Road To Kingdom'

Mnet has officially confirmed the final competitor lineup for 'Road To Kingdom', hosted by Jang Sung Kyu and Lee Da Hee!

A total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups.

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' is expected to premiere toward the end of April.