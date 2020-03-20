5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Mnet officially confirms full lineup for 'Road To Kingdom'

Mnet has officially confirmed the final competitor lineup for 'Road To Kingdom', hosted by Jang Sung Kyu and Lee Da Hee!

A total of 7 boy groups will be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO. These rising boy groups will be competing with one another to determine which team is the next generation "performance king" in a series of challenging missions and matchups. 

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' is expected to premiere toward the end of April. 

booitsjwu805 pts
26 seconds ago

That's a pretty great line-up. I hope lots of people watch it, though, because Queendom had only mediocre ratings despite a lot of social media buzz.

enigma17-147 pts
46 minutes ago

Ei Pentagon is not a new rising group... But then I will support them. The boyz and Golden child 👍

