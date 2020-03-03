8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Luna says she developed panic disorder because of malicious comments that called her fat and ugly

Luna revealed that she's suffering from panic disorder.

She appeared on the March 3rd broadcast of MBC's 'Human Documentary - I Like People' where she was seen working hard promoting her career as a musical actress and solo artist. Her twin sister Jinyoung also made an appearance as the two are living together. Jinyoung stated that Luna gave her a call and stated that she was having a hard time since last January. 

Luna stated that her panic disorder had become very severe due to the stress of comments calling her ugly and fat since she became an f(x) member. She also stated there were a lot of comments targeting her face and legs. 

jokbal_is_yum2,954 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

That anyone would think this woman is 'ugly' is...….. I can't even.

