(G)I-DLE are classy and sweet in lookbook making film for AKIIICLASSIC

The ladies of (G)I-DLE have been chosen as the new models for sports brand AKIIICLASSIC.

The girls took their fans behind the scenes of their latest shoot with the brand for the Spring and Summer line's lookbook and all the members are rocking sweet and sassy looks that bring out their natural and unique charm as a group.

Meanwhile, the group has postponed their upcoming world tour and album plans due to unforeseen circumstances. Check out the behind the scenes video above. You can also check out the photos from the lookbook here.