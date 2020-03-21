Kim Hee Won shares the time fans of EXO's D.O. put him on the spot

Actor Kim Hee Won shared the time fans of EXO's D.O. put him on the spot.



On March 21, Kim Hee Won made an appearance as a guest on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. During the episode, each guest shared the time they had to film a scene with violence.

When he was filming the movie 'Cart', he had a scene where he had to hit EXO's D.O. He said, "At the time a lot of D.O.'s fans were spectating. When I slapped him for the first time for the scene, fans were shouting 'No's and 'Don't's. So that take was no good. I told the fans to stay quiet because if we had to keep retaking the scene, he'll have to take more beatings."





Check out the snippet from the show below. Kim Hee Won's part starts at 2:11 mark.