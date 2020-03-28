108

Kang Daniel expresses his feelings with a meme after making a mistake during his 'Music Bank' interview

On the recent March 27 broadcast of KBS2's weekly music program 'Music Bank', fans noticed Kang Daniel making a small mistake during his interview!

Below, Kang Daniel takes part in a brief interview with 'Music Bank' MCs Shin Ye Eun and Golden Child's Bomin. Bomin asks, "I heard you've prepared another special stage today?", and Kang Daniel responds, "Yes, they are pre...preparing a disappointing goodbye stage. Let's meet Dream Catcher's stage, right now!"

It seems like the nerves of going on broadcast live for the first time in a while got to Kang Daniel, and he made the mistake of skipping over the introduction of his special stage, "Jealous"!

Afterward, Kang Daniel took to his Instagram story to express his feelings with a meme, writing, "All you had to do was introduce 'Jealous' TTTTT":

Fans, of course, found both Kang Daniel's small mistake and his Instagram story post adorable:

Did you catch Kang Daniel's comeback stages on this week's 'Music Bank'?

2 days ago
2 days ago

He wrote on his fancafe:

"Ah...

I forgot something... I didn’t introduce the stage... ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅠㅠㅠㅠ. It’s ‘Jealous’ ㅠㅠㅠㅠ Please watch it and enjoy"

and then he wrote:

"It was Dreamcatcher’s final stage..
It has to be introduced well. It was all I could remember. Ahㅋ큐ㅠㅠㅠ It’s sad ㅠㅠㅠ"

(trans cr: @Niel_social)

Poor guy haha, don't worry we all make mistakes! Thank you for promoting Dreamcatcher 😄

2 days ago
2 days ago

Just want to point out that the translation here is a bit misleading, he actually said "It's unfortunately their goodbye stage" or "It's a pity it's their goodbye stage". I hope no one misunderstands.

