Kang Daniel expresses his feelings with a meme after making a mistake during his 'Music Bank' interview

On the recent March 27 broadcast of KBS2's weekly music program 'Music Bank', fans noticed Kang Daniel making a small mistake during his interview!

Below, Kang Daniel takes part in a brief interview with 'Music Bank' MCs Shin Ye Eun and Golden Child's Bomin. Bomin asks, "I heard you've prepared another special stage today?", and Kang Daniel responds, "Yes, they are pre...preparing a disappointing goodbye stage. Let's meet Dream Catcher's stage, right now!"

특별한 무대도 하나 더 준비하셨다고 들었는데요? 네! 아쉬운 굿바이 무대를 주..준비...ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/Df7qqwGyfz — 오늘👻💙 강다니엘 사랑해 (@today_dn1210) March 27, 2020

It seems like the nerves of going on broadcast live for the first time in a while got to Kang Daniel, and he made the mistake of skipping over the introduction of his special stage, "Jealous"!

Afterward, Kang Daniel took to his Instagram story to express his feelings with a meme, writing, "All you had to do was introduce 'Jealous' TTTTT":

Fans, of course, found both Kang Daniel's small mistake and his Instagram story post adorable:

Did you catch Kang Daniel's comeback stages on this week's 'Music Bank'?