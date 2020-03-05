K-Pop idols who have revealed their MBTI

According to Wikipedia, "the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is an introspective self-report questionnaire indicating differing psychological preferences in how people perceive the world and make decisions." The popularity of MBTI personality types has made its way into the K-Pop world.
For reference, here is a chart with the personality types:
Many groups have been sharing their results with fans, allowing fans to learn more about each member. Check out these idols’ MBTI types below!
Stray Kids
Bang Chan - ENFJ
Lee Know - ESFJ
Changbin - ENFP
Hyunjin - ENTP
Han - ISTP
Felix ENFP
Seungmin - ESFJ
I.N. - ESFJ
BtoB
Eunkwang - ISFP
Minhyuk - ISFP
Changsub - ISTJ
Hyunsik - INTP
Peniel - ENFJ
Ilhoon - ESTP
Sungjae - ENTP
Girls' Generation
Taeyeon - ISFJ
Tiffany - ENTJ
Yuri - ENFJ
Sooyoung - ESFP
Seventeen
S.Coups - INFP
Jun - INFP
Hoshi - INFP
DK - INFP
Seungkwan- ENFP
Vernon - ENFP
Wonwoo - INFJ
Woozi - INFJ
The8 - INFJ
Joshua - ENFJ
Mingyu - ENFJ
Dino - ENFJ
Jeonghan - ISFJ
DAY6
Sungjin - ENFJ
Jae - INTP
Young K - ENTP
Wonpil - INFP
Dowoon - ISFP
BTS
Jin – INTP
Suga – INFP
J-Hope – ESFJ
Rap Monster – ENFP
Jimin – ENFJ
V – ENFP
Jungkook – INFP
GOT7
Mark - ISTJ
JB - INFJ
Jackson - ENFJ
Jinyoung - ISFJ
Youngjae - ISFJ
BamBam - ESTJ
Yugyeom - INFP
CIX
BX - ENFJ
Yonghee - ENFJ
Seunghun - ENFP
Hyunsuk - ENFP
Log in to comment