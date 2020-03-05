K-Pop idols who have revealed their MBTI

According to Wikipedia, "the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is an introspective self-report questionnaire indicating differing psychological preferences in how people perceive the world and make decisions." The popularity of MBTI personality types has made its way into the K-Pop world.

For reference, here is a chart with the personality types:

Many groups have been sharing their results with fans, allowing fans to learn more about each member. Check out these idols’ MBTI types below!

Stray Kids

Bang Chan - ENFJ

Lee Know - ESFJ

Changbin - ENFP

Hyunjin - ENTP

Han - ISTP

Felix ENFP

Seungmin - ESFJ

I.N. - ESFJ

BtoB

Eunkwang - ISFP

Minhyuk - ISFP

Changsub - ISTJ

Hyunsik - INTP

Peniel - ENFJ

Ilhoon - ESTP

Sungjae - ENTP

Girls' Generation

Taeyeon - ISFJ

Tiffany - ENTJ

Yuri - ENFJ

Sooyoung - ESFP

Seventeen

S.Coups - INFP

Jun - INFP

Hoshi - INFP

DK - INFP

Seungkwan- ENFP

Vernon - ENFP

Wonwoo - INFJ

Woozi - INFJ

The8 - INFJ

Joshua - ENFJ

Mingyu - ENFJ

Dino - ENFJ

Jeonghan - ISFJ

DAY6

Sungjin - ENFJ

Jae - INTP

Young K - ENTP

Wonpil - INFP

Dowoon - ISFP

BTS

Jin – INTP

Suga – INFP

J-Hope – ESFJ

Rap Monster – ENFP

Jimin – ENFJ

V – ENFP

Jungkook – INFP

GOT7

Mark - ISTJ

JB - INFJ

Jackson - ENFJ

Jinyoung - ISFJ

Youngjae - ISFJ

BamBam - ESTJ

Yugyeom - INFP

CIX

BX - ENFJ

Yonghee - ENFJ

Seunghun - ENFP

Hyunsuk - ENFP