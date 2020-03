BTS charmed fans while gathering together to take a chaotic selfie.

The latest upload of BANGTAN BOMB on BANGTANTV shows the boys crowding together while laughing to take funny group selfies together, much to the disapproval of Jin who was just trying to take a selfie of himself.





The results led to a number of goofy and hilarious selfies that still can't hide the members' top visuals.

Check out the video below and the resulting selfies!