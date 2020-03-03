Jun Ji Hyun's husband becomes the CEO of an investment firm

Jun Ji Hyun's husband, Choi Joon Hyuk, has become the CEO of an investment firm.

On February 28, he was promoted to CEO from vice president after the former CEO resigned for personal reasons. Choi Joon Hyuk joined the investment firm last April after working in the financial sector at Bank of America.



Jun Ji Hyun got married in 2012 and has two children with her husband. The investment firm's assets are estimated to amount to 350 billion KRW (295 million USD) at the end of February.

Netizens have been reacting to Jun Ji Hyun's dream life, stating:

"She has everything. I'm jealous."

Her husband is good looking too..."

"That's a family who has nothing but money."

"She was born with a good fate."

What do you think?

