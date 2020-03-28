Jeju province expresses anger after study abroad student 'A' vacations in Jeju for 5 days despite Coronavirus symptoms

A foreign exchange student 'A' (19) who vacationed on Jeju island for 4 nights and 5 days, then tested positive for the Coronavirus on the 5th day after arriving in Gangnam, is currently under scrutiny from the public and even Jeju province officials.

According to various reports, 'A', currently studying abroad at a university in the United States, arrived in Incheon back on March 15. She then headed to Jeju island on March 20, vacationing on the island until March 25.

Jeju province reports claim that 'A' was suspicious of Coronavirus symptoms such as chills, muscle pain, sore throat, etc as early as March 20, after arriving in Jeju. However, she allegedly ignored her symptoms and traveled to various destinations in Jeju alongside her mother 'B', as well as 3 other acquaintances.

After returning to Seoul on March 25, 'A' reportedly headed straight to a hospital in Gangnam, where she tested positive for COVID19. Shortly afterward, 'A's mother 'B' also tested positive a day later, on March 26.

Furthermore, Jeju province reports claimed that halfway through their Jeju vacation, 'A' and 'B' visited a hospital near their hotel once, where both the mother and daughter received examinations (but not Coronavirus testing).

Meanwhile, employees who encountered 'A' and 'B' at the Jeju hospital have currently been asked to self-quarantine themselves for 14-days while watching for symptoms, taking off from work. Other citizens who made contact with 'A' and 'B' during their Jeju trip include 34 individuals so far, with over 100 more suspects due to the fact that 'A' and 'B' boarded a public ferry going from Jeju to Udo. 'A' and 'B's other acquaintances are also currently waiting to receive Coronavirus testing.



On March 26, the province of Jeju even claimed that they would be suing 'A' and 'B' for their actions - causing various Jeju island businesses and tourist spots to close down, and more.



However, according to a statement by the city of Gangnam on March 27, 'A' was technically not required to self-quarantine herself for 14-days after her arrival in Incheon on March 15. The government's order requiring visitors from Europe to practice the 14-day self-quarantine period was issued on March 22, and the same order for visitors from the United States was on March 24.

