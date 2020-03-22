Identity of main suspect behind sex trafficking scandal 'Telegram Nth Room' to be revealed publicly

[T/W: Underage sex trafficking]

It has been reported that the main suspect behind the 'Telegram Nth Room' scandal will be publicly revealed.

On March 22 KST, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that the identity of the man behind the username 'Baksa' will be revealed to the public on Tuesday, March 24.



'Baksa' was arrested on March 19 for operating the controversial chatroom involving the sex trafficking of underage girls, in addition to a myriad of violent crimes committed against over 70 women. It has been reported that the videos containing these crimes have been sold to over 260,000 men.

Since the news, netizens and celebrities alike have been demanding that the identities of all 'nth room' users be revealed.

Furthermore, police forces have also begun tracing the identity behind the username 'God God', who is believed to be the original creator of the chatroom.

Recently, actress Jung Rye Won, Don Spike, Jo Kwon, Ravi, 10cm's Kwon Jung Yeol, and more have also taken to their respective Instagrams in support of revealing the identities of the criminals. As of 3 PM PST on March 22, the petition to reveal the identities have amassed over 2,000,000 signatures.



You can find (and sign) the petition here.



