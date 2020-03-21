17

Hyeri expresses her anger at the sex trafficking scandal involving underage girls

[T/W: Underage sex trafficking]

Hyeri expressed her fury at the case being dubbed the 'Telegram nth room'. A case where a man kidnapped up to 30 underage girls, tortured, and raped them, and sold the video to 26,000 men has come to the public attention. There are currently petitions demanding that all the men's identities be revealed.

Hyeri shared the petitions on her Instagram story, writing, "I'm beyond furious - I'm terrified. I hope they are punished severely."

You can find (and sign) the petition here.

AnonymousInsider586
54 minutes ago

Sex trafficking is a problem everywhere it seems, putting so many people at risk of danger. I wish there was an easier way to help or stop it but the best we can for now is spread information to help people prevent it...

k_kid
36 minutes ago

They should bury these pathetic scumbags alive underground.

