Hyeri expresses her anger at the sex trafficking scandal involving underage girls

[T/W: Underage sex trafficking]

Hyeri expressed her fury at the case being dubbed the 'Telegram nth room'. A case where a man kidnapped up to 30 underage girls, tortured, and raped them, and sold the video to 26,000 men has come to the public attention. There are currently petitions demanding that all the men's identities be revealed.

Hyeri shared the petitions on her Instagram story, writing, "I'm beyond furious - I'm terrified. I hope they are punished severely."



You can find (and sign) the petition here.