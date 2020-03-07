8

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Hyukoh's guitarist Lim Hyun Jae announces marriage with his first love

On the March 7 episode of MBC "Hangout with Yoo", indie band Hyukoh's guitarist Lim Hyun Jae made a surprise announcement of his marriage. 

Yoo Jae Suk asked him he if talked with his girlfriend about releasing this news, to which Hyun Jae responds "We are getting married anyway. This May.".

Oh Hyuk revealed, "They have been together for a long time. She is his first girlfriend.".

Hyun Jae also added, "We have been friends since middle school and we started dating each other in our twenties.".

Congratulations to Hyun Jae and we wish him a blissful marriage. 

jjajangmyeon232,060 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Yo that pic scared me for a good 2 secs but congrats to him :)

jeyjin1,018 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

That’s so sweet. I’m happy for him.

Share

