BTS released their 4th album Map Of The Soul: 7 on February 21 earlier this year, and on the third week of its release, the album is still achieving amazing results on international charts.

On this week's Official Chart, UK's most trusted weekly music chart, BTS holds its position as 3rd on the Album Top 100 Chart. This is just 1 position down from last week, and the album also peaked at 1st on its first week of release.





Congratulations to BTS!