Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

H&D consisting of former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are moody in teaser images for debut song 'Unfamiliar'

Vocal duo H&D consisting of former X1 members Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun is gearing up to release a new song "Unfamiliar".

H&D's newest teaser images show off the members' moody natures as they pose by the piano in blue shades.

Previously, the vocal duo announced the postponement of their official debut with their 1st debut album release date postponed until April 21. In the meantime, the artists will be gifting fans with more content including teaser images, a pre-debut single, and more. 

Check out more pictures of the duo below!

  1. Lee Han Gyul
  2. Nam Do Hyun
kxk3,027 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

can’t wait 😊

