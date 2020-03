GOT7 has dropped beautiful teasers for their 6th fanmeeting.

The boys will be holding their 6th fanmeeting on March 14th. To keep their fans excited, GOT7 has dropped teaser images of hyung-line JB, Mark, and Jackson. The teaser show the boys posing with flowers - JB has a blue theme, Mark has a pink one, and Jackson flaunts orange.



Check out the teasers below.