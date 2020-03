ITZY has started counting down to their comeback.

The girls are coming back with 'IT'z Me' and title song "WANNABE" later tonight at at 6PM. With less than 4 hours left to go, ITZY has started counting down. At the T-5 mark, they released a stunning cut of Yeji. At the T-4 mark, the photo was of Lia.

Check out both below. Are you excited for "WANNABE"?