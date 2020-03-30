GIRLKIND to return on April 14 with new single 'Future'

GIRLKIND is gearing up to make a long-awaited comeback!

On March 30 KST, it was announced through their official social media accounts that the girl group would be coming back with their third single "Future" on April 14. The comeback is roughly one year and ten months behind the release of their second single "S.O.R.R.Y" back in June 2018.



So far, their agency has released a comeback teaser schedule and a moving poster teaser for the new single, and they plan to drop even more teasers leading up to the official release date.

Meanwhile, GIRLKIND will promote as four members for the time being, as member SunJ goes on hiatus to focus on her studies.

Check out the scheduler and moving poster teaser below!