Zion.T to challenge himself as a music producer in new Mnet variety show 'Song Farm!'

Zion.T is starring in a new variety show!



On March 30 KST, CJ ENM's digital studio M2 will begin airing a new Mnet short-form variety program called 'Song Farm!'.



In the program, Zion.T will be working under his real name Kim Hae Sol and challenging himself to try his hand at being a producer. He will also be joined by rapper Sleepy and The Black Label producer Park Joon Woo.



Meanwhile, 'Song Farm!' will air on both Mnet and the M2 digital channel at 10 PM KST.

Check out the teaser trailer above!