Kyulkyung reportedly avoiding contact with Pledis Entertainment & Chinese label

Kyulkyung is reportedly avoiding contact with Pledis Entertainment as well as her Chinese label.



On March 25, Pledis Entertainment's law representatives at Yuhan Law Firm revealed Kyulkyung had sent a unilateral notice of her contract termination in September 2019, stating that she would be continuing her activities in China on her own.



Yuhan Law Firm stated, "Plesid has no choice but to take legal action by seeking confirmation that the exclusive contract with Kyulkyung will remain effective. We've been supporting Kyulkyung in Korea and China for the duration of the contract, but we cannot avoid delivering this news to the fans and the public."



Pledis Entertainment further stated Kyulkyung is also avoiding communication with her Chinese label XCSS Entertainment, and she's been independently appearing on dramas, variety shows, and advertisements in China.



Stay tuned for updates.