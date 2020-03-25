5

Posted by germainej

Kyulkyung reportedly avoiding contact with Pledis Entertainment & Chinese label

Kyulkyung is reportedly avoiding contact with Pledis Entertainment as well as her Chinese label. 

On March 25, Pledis Entertainment's law representatives at Yuhan Law Firm revealed Kyulkyung had sent a unilateral notice of her contract termination in September 2019, stating that she would be continuing her activities in China on her own.

Yuhan Law Firm stated, "Plesid has no choice but to take legal action by seeking confirmation that the exclusive contract with Kyulkyung will remain effective. We've been supporting Kyulkyung in Korea and China for the duration of the contract, but we cannot avoid delivering this news to the fans and the public."

Pledis Entertainment further stated Kyulkyung is also avoiding communication with her Chinese label XCSS Entertainment, and she's been independently appearing on dramas, variety shows, and advertisements in China.

Stay tuned for updates.

jeyjin
28 minutes ago

All the members of Pristin who resigned with Pledis made a huge mistake. She probably makes more money in China if she’s that comfortable with breaking her contract.

forgivemenot
12 minutes ago

Kyla and the members of Hinapia have stated that at least one the reasons if not the main one for Pristin disbanding was that some members wanted to do other things, it's not hard to speculate if that happened to be the more popular members like Kyulkyung then as the members of Hinapia have stated Pledis had no choice to disband them, if Pristin disbanded so Kyulkyung could promote solely in China and then she tries to break her contract then I'm going to be really mad at her because Pristin's disbandment was heartbreaking, she been getting a lot of work in China and it seems rather selfish of her to try and screw her company after they supported her after the disbandment(if that's what's happening)

