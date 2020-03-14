Former Nine Percent member gains attention for helping BLACKPINK's Lisa

Former Nine Percent member Cai Xukun has garnered attention for helping BLACKPINK's Lisa on Chinese idol survival show 'Youth With You'.

Nine Percent was a nine-member Chinese boy group formed by the survival show Idol Producer by iQiyi in April 2018. The group officially disbanded on October 12 of 2019.

Lisa appears as a dance mentor on the show and Cai Xukun appears as a producer. Lisa seemed to have difficulty communicating with trainees on the show because of the language barrier. Then, Cai Xukun stepped in to ask Lisa if they were talking too fast and offered help. The tweet capturing the moment Cai Xukun politely offering help to Lisa gained instant popularity.

