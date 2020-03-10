Fans think Yuta and Taeil look sad while reacting to NCT 127's new "Kick It" MV due to their lack of screentime

Fans are concerned about NCT 127's Yuta and Taeil after seeing their expressions in the group's reaction video to their newest MV for their song "Kick It".

With such a large group, it is difficult to give everyone enough screentime but Yuta and Taeil wore sad expressions that left fans concerned and speculating that it's because the two members received very little airtime during the MV.

Comments include:

"I don't even want to know what is in Yuta's heart, he worked so hard and he was left just with silence at his part, it's crushing honestly, Taeil also, he needs to appear more and his voice is underrated."

"We all know what a cheerful Person Taeil is so it hurts me that he's so quiet. Yuta.... I Feel so sorry, i mean he himself is annoyed..."

"Yuta literally looked like he was about to cry while drinking from his carton juice."





What do you think? Check out the video below.