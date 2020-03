NCT Dream is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans beg SM to make the group an official fixed unit.

NCT Dream is currently functioning as a graduation system in which members have to leave when they are no longer teenagers. Netizens have been using the hashtag #드림에게도_소중한_꿈 (Dreams have a dear wish) to protest for the change in the system and making them a fixed unit, saying:

they never fail to make me, and many other people smile. and i want to stay with them until the very end.



until the very last we go up. until the very last boom. until the very last chewing gum. until the very last go.



dream fixed unit.



#드림에게도_소중한_꿈 pic.twitter.com/yqEg2sI2et — halle dreamie 💜 (@neobeaux) March 10, 2020

You're hurting both them and us, nctzens. Please just make them a fixed unit. Please. None of us want to go through that shit😭#드림에게도_소중한_꿈@SMTOWNGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/MBC8GFiWHW — Angel⁰⁵💜 nsd📌 (@serenityjaemin) March 10, 2020

What do you think of this issue?