Posted by germainej

NCT 127 'Kick It' in martial arts-inspired MV

NCT 127 have dropped their music video for "Kick It"!

The MV features the NCT 127 members as martial artists who kick and fight their way through the scene. "Kick It" is the title song of NCT 127's second album 'NeoZone', and the lyrics are about taking on the world like Bruce Lee.

Watch NCT 127's "Kick It" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

zkzsks314
Bruce Lee's 127 squad definitely is new thangs😍 NCT127's the best comeback ever!!

