EXO's Suho has released more teaser images for his solo debut.

On March 21 KST, Suho revealed three new photos that present the singer alone in the desert. One of the images shows his figure reflected on a mirror, which looks like mini-portrait itself. Previously, Suho also unveiled the preview contents of the mini album, 'Self-Portrait'.

Are you excited for Suho's solo debut? Stay tuned for the full drop on March 30 KST!