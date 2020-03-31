50

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung steps down after claiming label's majority stakeholders are treating idols 'horrendously'

AKP STAFF

Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung has stepped down after claiming the label's majority stakeholders are treating idols 'horrendously.'

As previously reported, executive producer Hong Seong Sung spoke out on Twitter, alleging the new stakeholders are "engaging in horrendous behaviors that even hugs wouldn't do, causing infighting within the company." On March 31, he announced he'll be stepping down with the following message:

"For all the fans who love Cube, 

I wanted to say goodbye in this small place where we communicated with each other.

It didn't take me so long to realize those people who I thought were good partners actually didn't want me in this company.

I didn't want my efforts for Cube to turn to waste, and I was very happy working for the company even during my long stay on the hospital bed.

I can't find the words to describe my disappointment and emptiness.

It's heartbreaking that strong trusts and bonds can change so easily, but it's up to the remaining people to create a bright future for Cube.

I'm leaving Cube, the company I gambled my entire life on.

But I am going to meet you again soon.

Please continue your love and support for Cube artists, and I hope you all to be happy."



What are your thoughts on the news of Hong Seong Sung stepping down?


  1. misc.
  2. HONG SEONG SUNG
14 17,063 Share 89% Upvoted

13

bartkun5,674 pts 6 hours ago 6
6 hours ago
He probably got an ultimatum: either you will leave on your own terms and say goodbye to fans or we will kick you out and then sue you because of words that you wrote.

Let's just hope he won't end career in this business because he is only 56 years old, maybe he will start his own label or some smaller company will hire him to use his connections in industry.

Share

6 more replies

1

crystalwildfire2,524 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

I'm guessing he wasn't happy after the new guys moved in (or already got wind of changes not to his benefit). I can't believe that he didn't know the reaction to his post on Twitter - IMO probably trying to get his last shots in before leaving. Hard to tell if he was trying to protect the artists or just bitter though.
Based on his phrasing he has plans already lined up (But I am going to meet you again soon.).

I hope he does well I always feel bad for those that start a company and then get forced out, seems unfair.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND