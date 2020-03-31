Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung steps down after claiming label's majority stakeholders are treating idols 'horrendously'

Cube Entertainment's executive producer Hong Seong Sung has stepped down after claiming the label's majority stakeholders are treating idols 'horrendously.'



As previously reported, executive producer Hong Seong Sung spoke out on Twitter, alleging the new stakeholders are "engaging in horrendous behaviors that even hugs wouldn't do, causing infighting within the company." On March 31, he announced he'll be stepping down with the following message:





"For all the fans who love Cube,



I wanted to say goodbye in this small place where we communicated with each other.



It didn't take me so long to realize those people who I thought were good partners actually didn't want me in this company.



I didn't want my efforts for Cube to turn to waste, and I was very happy working for the company even during my long stay on the hospital bed.



I can't find the words to describe my disappointment and emptiness.



It's heartbreaking that strong trusts and bonds can change so easily, but it's up to the remaining people to create a bright future for Cube.



I'm leaving Cube, the company I gambled my entire life on.



But I am going to meet you again soon.



Please continue your love and support for Cube artists, and I hope you all to be happy."





What are your thoughts on the news of Hong Seong Sung stepping down?





