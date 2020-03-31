CRAVITY reveal track list for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut

CRAVITY have revealed the track list for their 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut.



The upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut, and fans can now check out the track list for their first ever album. The teaser image below reveals the tracks "Top of the Chain", "Break all the Rules", "Jumper", which was composed by MONSTA X's Jooheon, "Blackout", "Strangeness", "Cloud 9", and "Star".



CRAVITY's debut album drops on April 14 KST.

