10

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

CRAVITY reveal track list for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY have revealed the track list for their 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut.

The upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut, and fans can now check out the track list for their first ever album. The teaser image below reveals the tracks "Top of the Chain", "Break all the Rules", "Jumper", which was composed by MONSTA X's Jooheon"Blackout", "Strangeness", "Cloud 9", and "Star".

CRAVITY's debut album drops on April 14 KST.

  1. CRAVITY
  2. HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE
4 1,563 Share 56% Upvoted

0

sophiaminghao1 pt 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Yes! I'm totally pre-ordering there album!

Share

0

andrea-multi017 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago
I'm really intrigued for CRAVITY's debut! Especially after the prologue film.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND