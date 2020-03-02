BTS, Zico, and IU top Instiz chart for the first week of March 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of March (February 24 - March 1) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BTS - "On" - 20,857 Points









2. Zico - "Any Song" - 18,867 Points









3. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 17,090 Points









4. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 10,402 Points









5. Gaeko ft. Heize - "Cold" - 9,600 Points









6. BTS - "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" - 8,699 Points









7. Changmo - "METEOR" - 7,624 Points









8. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 7,230 Points









9. BTS - "Friends" - 5,813 Points









10. Crush - "Let Us Go" - 5,532 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

