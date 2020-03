After speculation, ASTRO's Moonbin has been confirmed for 'Merprince'.

The drama is a fantasy romance drama that takes place at a guest house near the ocean. Moonbin will be playing Woohyuk, the man in charge of the guest house. It'll be his first leading role as an adult.

The drama will be released through Seezn starting April 14th, and be revealed through the Lifetime YouTube channel at 9 PM KST on the 24th.