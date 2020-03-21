Actress Han Go Eun & husband reveal love story behind marriage after 100 days of dating

Actress Han Go Eun and her husband Shin Young Soo revealed the love story behind how they married just after 100 days of dating.



On the March 21st episode of MBN's 'Naturally', Han Go Eun shared, "My husband Shin Young Soo and I married on the 101st day of our relationship. We were both crazy back then." Her husband added, "It's been 6 years since we've been married. We dated for exactly 100 days. It seemed too childish to marry on our 100th day, so we married on our 101st day together."



Shin Young Soo also revealed, "An acquaintance set up a blind date with her, and at first, I didn't want to go... It was because it was obvious I'd be turned down."



Han Go Eun and Shin Young Soo previously revealed their married life on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'.