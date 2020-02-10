Ong Seong Wu to guest on 'Point of Omniscient Interference'

Idol star/actor Ong Seong Wu will be making a guest appearance on MBC's popular variety program, 'Point of Omniscient Interference'!



According to various reports, Ong Seong Wu's side recently met up with the production staff of the MBC program. The star will be recording for his guest appearance alongside his manager soon, but the series has yet to determine when Ong Seong Wu's episode will air.

Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu will also be greeting viewers soon with his JTBC travel series 'Traveler in Argentina', premiering on February 15.

