Posted by jennywill 1 hour ago

Which hoobae group was Sechskies amazed by?

SechskiesLee Jae Jin was amazed by a hoobae idol group's jaw-dropping performance.

Sechskies was featured on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', which showed the comeback behind story of the group. Inn the waiting room, Lee Jae Jin was amazed by the group currently on the screen and said, "Wow, nowadays they dance really hard," and couldn't keep his mouth closed because he was amazed.

He was watching none other than ATEEZ perform "Answer"! Do you think you would have the same reaction as Lee Jae Jin?

thealigirl 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

i'm glad they're being noticed by the rest of the industry

dahyessi 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

My boys getting the recognition they deserve !

