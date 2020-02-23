Which hoobae group was Sechskies amazed by?

Sechskies' Lee Jae Jin was amazed by a hoobae idol group's jaw-dropping performance.

Sechskies was featured on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', which showed the comeback behind story of the group. Inn the waiting room, Lee Jae Jin was amazed by the group currently on the screen and said, "Wow, nowadays they dance really hard," and couldn't keep his mouth closed because he was amazed.

He was watching none other than ATEEZ perform "Answer"! Do you think you would have the same reaction as Lee Jae Jin?