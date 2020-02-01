Ellin returns back to broadcast, asks viewers not to mention her romance scam

Ellin made a formal return back to broadcast.

She started her AfreecaTV channel back up again, where she answered questions everyone had for her. She said, "I rested for 1-2 months at home. In January, I started going to school and restarted the Chinese AfreecaTV. I am learning things personally and preparing things. It took me longer than I thought it would to return back to AfreecaTV. I thought about a lot of things while I rested for 3 months. It's my first time taking a break for this long."

She added, "I'm about 41 kg (90 lb). I lost 5-6kg (11-13lb) and I gained some back. I didn't get plastic surgery. I didn't have time." She also confirmed that she was returning to broadcast and said, "If there's something I'm thankful for, after the controversy, a lot of people contacted me. I was sorry and also grateful. But I'm completely coming back. It'll be hard for me to broadcast every day like I used to. I'll do it like I'm a rookie."

On the 'romance scam' controversy, she said, "Everything was solved amicably. Please don't talk about that anymore."