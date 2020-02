Taeyang showed that he is indeed a fashion icon at a Fendi fashion show in Milan that took place back in January.

The popular star appeared in Milan to attend the show and is also said to have participated in a photoshoot for 'W Magazine' as well. Photos and a video from that photoshoot were uploaded on February 13. The star is decked out in a chic outfit featuring Fendi's iconic logo. Footage of his shoot and appearance at the show is now available online so check them out!