8

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actress Hong Soo Ah reveals that getting plastic surgery helped her make progress in her career

AKP STAFF

Actress Hong Soo Ah talked candidly about her plastic surgery experience and how it helped her become a leading actress.

Although many stars avoid the topic of their procedures, Hong Soo Ah openly acknowledged that she received double eyelid surgery and admitted that it helped her as an actress. She made her return to Korean dramas in 2018 after promoting in China. 

In an interview with HeraldPOP, Hong Soo Ah stated: "I don't regret getting surgery. While I was in the Chinese version of drama 'Heirs', I played the first love of the main character. I put on heavy makeup was told that it may be better to touch up my eyes instead to have a more delicate image. There were many times where my eyes seemed puffy because of my eyelids. Although people may curse me, I don't regret it at all. It's comfortable seeing and I was able to take on more roles because of it." 




Surprisingly, netizens have been defending her decision online, stating: 

"She's succeeding and that's a good thing. I like the honest interview."

"What regret? She probably wished she did it earlier given her success."

"It's her decision and her satisfaction."

  1. Hong Soo Ah
20 3,442 Share 67% Upvoted

3

btsopparz15 pts 1 hour ago 6
1 hour ago

I really dont get why eyelids are such a big deal in other countries. people act like just because you have one more eyelid youre now a better looking person but people always look the same to me

Share

6 more replies

2

Andrada23973,048 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

There's no reason to regret it if that's what she wanted and it gave her more confidence. Double eyelid surgery is one of the least invasive procedures anyway.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT 127
NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' crew video teaser
5 hours ago   2   1,649

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND