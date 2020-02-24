T-ara member Hyomin donates 3,000 masks to Daegu amid coronavirus crisis

Hyomin has donated 3,000 masks to the city of Daegu!
According to a representative from Sublime Artist Agency, the donation was made to express her concern for the spread of coronavirus within the city.
"It's not much, but I'd like to be of any help to those in need," Hyomin stated regarding the donation. The masks will be donated to people in need through Daegu City Hall.
Meanwhile, Hyomin previously donated bottled water, ramyun, rice, wet napkins, and other necessities to the Gangwon area brush fire relief in April 2019.
