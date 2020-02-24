DJ DOC's Lee Ha Neul divorcing wife after nearly one year and a half years of marriage

DJ DOC's Lee Ha Neul has announced he and his wife have gotten a divorce after one year and four months of marriage.



The news was confirmed through a statement released by his agency Super Jam Records on February 24 KST.



"We would like to express our sincere apologies for having to share this news with all of you who congratulated Lee Ha Neul on his marriage," the statement included. "The couple decided to end their married life after careful deliberating. They are going through a smooth divorce and have decided to support one another as they go their separate ways."



Meanwhile, Lee Ha Neul and his non-celebrity wife were married on Korea's Jeju Island in October 2018.