Some Seventeen fans are organizing a protest in front of Pledis Entertainment's building after news that the group will join WeVerse was revealed.
The fact was addressed at Big Hit's corporate briefing on February 5th. WeVerse is a global fan community platform launched by online platform developer beNX, a company that is a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment. Many fans believe that Seventeen's addition to the platform indicates that their label might be acquired by Big Hit following rumors that the acquisition was already in process.
A Twitter account has been established for the protest where information regarding the group's activities is posted.
