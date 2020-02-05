Some Seventeen fans are organizing a protest in front of Pledis Entertainment's building after news that the group will join WeVerse was revealed.

The fact was addressed at Big Hit's corporate briefing on February 5th. WeVerse is a global fan community platform launched by online platform developer beNX, a company that is a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment. Many fans believe that Seventeen's addition to the platform indicates that their label might be acquired by Big Hit following rumors that the acquisition was already in process.

A Twitter account has been established for the protest where information regarding the group's activities is posted.

안녕하세요 이번 플레디스 인수 병합 시위를 진행할 예정이니 알티와 팔로우 부탁드립니다 — 플디 시위 총대계 (@Weverse__out) February 5, 2020

This is the english version of the Q&A pic.twitter.com/QX4t8YifqH — 플디 시위 총대계 (@Weverse__out) February 5, 2020

What do you think of this situation?