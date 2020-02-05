3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Some Seventeen fans are organizing a protest in front of Pledis Entertainment's Building

Some Seventeen fans are organizing a protest in front of Pledis Entertainment's building after news that the group will join WeVerse was revealed. 

The fact was addressed at Big Hit's corporate briefing on February 5th. WeVerse is a global fan community platform launched by online platform developer beNX, a company that is a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment. Many fans believe that Seventeen's addition to the platform indicates that their label might be acquired by Big Hit following rumors that the acquisition was already in process.

A Twitter account has been established for the protest where information regarding the group's activities is posted. 

What do you think of this situation? 

Astres_Dare351 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

1. I think contract is already signed, so breaking it might come with losing a lot of money.
2. Is it really that bad to join Weverse?

0

Fnby1010355 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Why do people hate that pledis might emerge with Bighit???... it's not like Bighit is gonna control Seventeen... Bighit just seems to provide help with projects that The company is working on. Cuz with Gfriend, BangPD seemed to help with their new album. So I really dont see why fans are angry...

