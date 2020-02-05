Hong Jin Young donates an additional 5,000 face masks to low-income families

Singer Hong Jin Young has donated an additional 5,000 KF94 face masks to those in need.

On February 5th, Hong Jin Young donated the additional 5,000 face masks to the Incheon Social Welfare Center to help vulnerable groups, including the elderly and low-income families. This comes after she donated 5,000 face masks on January 31st to the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan of Chungnam and the Community Chest of Korea in Incheon of Seoul.



The popular entertainer stated: "In a situation where the Coronavirus is spreading, I donated additional masks because of the situation involving the young and the elderly who are exposed to the virus. It's a small gift, but I hope that it will help in the fight against the virus."