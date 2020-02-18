5

Posted by sl278

Rookie idol ANS's Bian stuns netizens with her gorgeous doll-like visuals

ANS's Bian is gaining attention for her gorgeous doll-like visuals.

The rookie idol recently made headlines with the nickname "Mala (Spicy) Version of Shin Ye Eun" due to her beautiful features. Mala is a popular Chinese spicy sauce and has been trending in Korea recently. 

Netizens have since been raving about Bian's similarity to the actress as well as her gorgeous features, stating: 

"She has a stronger vibe than Shin Ye Eun."

"They're both so pretty. She looks like a cat."

"One of the visuals to look out for."

Bian is a '01 liner and debuted with ANS in August of 2019. Check out more pictures below!

She's visual on Chung Ha level. Love her, kind of curious when netizens will react to Raon vampire-like white skin.


