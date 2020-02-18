Rookie idol ANS's Bian stuns netizens with her gorgeous doll-like visuals

ANS's Bian is gaining attention for her gorgeous doll-like visuals.

The rookie idol recently made headlines with the nickname "Mala (Spicy) Version of Shin Ye Eun" due to her beautiful features. Mala is a popular Chinese spicy sauce and has been trending in Korea recently.

Netizens have since been raving about Bian's similarity to the actress as well as her gorgeous features, stating:

"She has a stronger vibe than Shin Ye Eun."

"They're both so pretty. She looks like a cat."

"One of the visuals to look out for."

Bian is a '01 liner and debuted with ANS in August of 2019. Check out more pictures below!