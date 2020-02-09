3

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF

Red Velvet confirmed to be part of 'Trolls: World Tour' as K-pop representatives

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet is confirmed to be part of 'Trolls: World Tour'.

DreamWorks Animation has confirmed that the 5 girls will be representing the K-pop Trolls in their upcoming movie, which also features stars such as Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Jamie Dornan, and more. Producer Gina Shay said, "Red Velvet has been cast as the K-pop representatives because they pursue various music styles and have irresistible, unique charms. It was the prefect choice. When we worked with the members, they showed their individual character and melted right into the 'K-pop Troll' characters.'

Fans saw "Zimzalabim" in the trailers, but it's been revealed that "Russian Roulette" will be the song that's actually included in the animation.

The movie is set for release on April 29th.

Pendragonx920
7 minutes ago

get well soon, Wendy!
amu_jane
11 minutes ago

This is awesome kudos to my girls and I hope Wendy is resting well while she recovers

