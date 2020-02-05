9

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Park Bom opens up about what her former 2NE1 groupmate Dara means to her & which group she wants to work with

AKP STAFF

Park Bom opened up about what her former 2NE1 groupmate Dara means to her.

On the February 5th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza', Park Bom expressed, "I think because I was together with my group members and am now on my own, it's been very difficult." She then commented on Dara, saying, "She's really loyal and cool. She's an angel in my heart and also my vitamin."

Park Bom continued, "Dara doesn't know her own strengths, but she's so pretty and cool while also being modest." 

Special DJ JeA also asked which groups Park Bom has been listening to lately, and she responded, "I'm not up to date with the latest ones. There are so many." As for which group she wants to work with, she answered, "BTS."

  1. 2NE1
  2. Park Bom
  3. Dara
5 2,793 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Kako_Kpop57 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

<3

Share

-1

sejung-the-great-97 pts 9 minutes ago 1
9 minutes ago

Please Bom the addicted smuggler don't work with any group, you are going to ruin their reputation and the group is going to be disbanded like 2ne1

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND