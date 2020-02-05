Park Bom opens up about what her former 2NE1 groupmate Dara means to her & which group she wants to work with

Park Bom opened up about what her former 2NE1 groupmate Dara means to her.



On the February 5th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza', Park Bom expressed, "I think because I was together with my group members and am now on my own, it's been very difficult." She then commented on Dara, saying, "She's really loyal and cool. She's an angel in my heart and also my vitamin."



Park Bom continued, "Dara doesn't know her own strengths, but she's so pretty and cool while also being modest."



Special DJ JeA also asked which groups Park Bom has been listening to lately, and she responded, "I'm not up to date with the latest ones. There are so many." As for which group she wants to work with, she answered, "BTS."

