MCND has released more teaser images for debut mini album 'Into the Ice Age'.
The TOP Media boy group are making an official debut with a mini album on February 27 KST. The mini-album will include tracks "Into the Ice Age", title song "Ice Age", "Stereotypes", "Hey You", and "Top Gang". MCND is made up of members Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win.
Check out MCND's "Ice Age" MV teaser here if you missed it!
3
3
Posted by59 minutes ago
New boy group MCND gear up for debut with bright teaser images
MCND has released more teaser images for debut mini album 'Into the Ice Age'.
1 600 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment