Netizens shame Jun Ji Hyun for not donating to Coronavirus efforts

Actress Jun Ji Hyun is dealing with malicious comments shaming her for not donating to the Coronavirus efforts.

Comments on her recent articles with a lot of upvotes have been stating:

"Why isn't she donating when her country is in ruins?"

"Compared to other celebrities, she really doesn't donate."



"You can't take the money you earned to the afterlife."

"You do a lot of commercials. You should donate."





On February 28, it was reported that the actress recently announced that she would be donating 1 billion KRW (~80,000 USD) which lead to comments such as:



"I bet she only did it because her agency told her to."

"Either she read the comments or she was informed about them by her agency."

"To the kids who were all hating on her: Are you going to donate 100 million KRW yourself?"







What do you think of this situation?