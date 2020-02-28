Big Hit Labels surpass BLACKPINK to become the most subscribed K-Pop YouTube channel at 33.5 M

As of February 29 (KST), Big Hit Entertainment's official YouTube channel Big Hit Labels has reached a whopping 33.5 million subscribers!

The feat brings Big Hit Labels as the most-subscribed K-Pop YouTube channel ever, a title previously held by BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel at 33.4 million subscribers until today. The feat also comes just a day after BTS unveiled the official MV for their 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback title track, "ON".

