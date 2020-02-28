19

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Big Hit Labels surpass BLACKPINK to become the most subscribed K-Pop YouTube channel at 33.5 M

As of February 29 (KST), Big Hit Entertainment's official YouTube channel Big Hit Labels has reached a whopping 33.5 million subscribers!

The feat brings Big Hit Labels as the most-subscribed K-Pop YouTube channel ever, a title previously held by BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel at 33.4 million subscribers until today. The feat also comes just a day after BTS unveiled the official MV for their 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback title track, "ON".

If you haven't already, you can subscribe to Big Hit Labels's YouTube platform here! BLACKPINK's official YouTube platform can be found here

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
Mei_Matsumoto-4,905 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

How many multiple accounts did y’all set up to subscribe to it?

-2

jhopes-shadow2,691 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

I feel like Bighit should also create a separate channel for BTS like Blackpink to upload MVs and content (like use BANGTANTV to upload MVs as well and change the channel name to BTS). This way ppl who are interested in BTS content only can subscribe! I remember myself not subscribing to Bighit Labels for the first 6 months of being an ARMY because I didn't want to support a label.

1 more reply

