4

10

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Fans say they can spot Hyun Bin secretly holding Son Ye Jin's hand while filming 'Crash Landing On You'

AKP STAFF

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are again believed to be dating because of some sharp-eyed netizens who believe they were secretly holding hands while filming. 

Although the two actors previously denied that they were dating, a video that showed the behind the scenes filming of 'Crash Landing On You' became popular after a screen capture showed what seems to be Hyun Bin holding Son Ye Jin's hand under the table. 

A netizen zoomed in on a screen capture from the scene, brightened the image, and wrote on an online community forum that they were holding hands.

The drama has skyrocketed in ratings due to the growing attention to the possible dating rumors among international fans as well. Netizen comments include: 

"If they're dating to the point where they're holding hands and not aware of it, it's obvious."

"Maybe she just doesn't like dating in public?"

"They may have their reasons but it's really funny how they're denying it even though it's obvious." 


What do you think? 

  1. Hyun Bin
  2. Son Ye Jin
3 4,520 Share 29% Upvoted

1

BigBangVIP_NYC116 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

People, please STOP! STOP it already and let them live their lives! gawd dam it!!

Share

0

sgrnspc205 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

I know CLOY fans want them to end up together. I do honestly. But for now I’ll let them be. If they want privacy or if they’re not really dating (which I hope they are 🥰) I’ll give it to them. I’m just here in the corner still praying that you find happiness (and forever) in each other. ☺️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
11 hours ago   13   14,143
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE - Fiesta - all members MPD FanCams
9 hours ago   1   755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND