MBC to launch new variety show featuring celebrity couples that are openly dating

MBC will be launching a new variety show featuring celebrity couples.

The new show, titled, 'You've Lost If You're Jealous', will feature celebrity couples that have admitted that they were dating. The couples that will be on the show have already started filming, and the show will tell the couples' real story of love, relationship, and considering marriage.

The couples that are currently confirmed are a couple who were both idols who gained a lot of love after admitted their relationship, as well as an actor who had never revealed his non-celebrity girlfriend before. The show will start airing in March!