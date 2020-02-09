16

5

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MBC to launch new variety show featuring celebrity couples that are openly dating

AKP STAFF

MBC will be launching a new variety show featuring celebrity couples.

The new show, titled, 'You've Lost If You're Jealous', will feature celebrity couples that have admitted that they were dating. The couples that will be on the show have already started filming, and the show will tell the couples' real story of love, relationship, and considering marriage.

The couples that are currently confirmed are a couple who were both idols who gained a lot of love after admitted their relationship, as well as an actor who had never revealed his non-celebrity girlfriend before. The show will start airing in March!

  1. misc.
9 7,093 Share 76% Upvoted

12

quark12395604 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

On the one hand, no one should have to go on TV and prove their love to the faceless masses, BUT maybe if people see these couples in action they will back off. I'm assuming the idol couple is Hyuna and Dawn and the mostly positive reaction to their couple activities has been really nice. Hopefully other couples will start getting support too.

Share

1 more reply

1

TALT74 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I love the title lol, nice one.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND