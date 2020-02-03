Child actress Ahn Seo Hyun in talks to star opposite Kim Yo Han in 'School 2020'

Child actress Ahn Seo Hyun is in talks to take up the female lead role of KBS2's 'School 2020'!

As previously reported, former X1 member Kim Yo Han just recently confirmed that he'll be playing 'School 2020's male lead, Kim Tae Jin. Now, child actress Ahn Seo Hyun of productions such as Bong Joon Ho's 'Okja', web drama series 'Revenge Note',and more will be considering the female lead role of Na Geum Young.

'School 2020's female lead Na Geum Young is an ordinary second-year high schooler from an ordinary family who runs a karaoke shop in a small corner of Seoul. Attending technical high school, Na Geum Young's future dream is to become a successful YouTuber.

Meanwhile, child actress Ahn Seo Hyun enrolled in high school just this year, as she was born in 2004. This may mark the first time in the 'School' series' history that a real high schooler plays a lead role. Do you want to see Ahn Seo Hyun and Kim Yo Han working together in 'School 2020'?

