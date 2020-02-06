Kangta & Jung Yoo Mi's relationship gets split reactions due to cheating rumors

Netizens are having split reactions after Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi confirmed their relationship due to past cheating rumors.



Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi went public with their relationship earlier this week, and the actress wrote a letter to fans following the news. However, past cheating rumors surrounding the former H.O.T star have not been forgotten by netizens. Though some netizens left words of support, commenting, "I wonder why they're getting so much interest because of this. Leave them alone, " "They look good together. I hope they get married," and "They're just dating. What's the reason for criticizing them?"



Others stated, "I'd support them if she didn't know about the cheating, but I won't if she knew," "Men who cheat will cheat their whole lives," and "Last year when the cheating rumors blew up and pictures of him with Jung Yoo Mi hit headlines, they said it was definitely not cheating. They were right though. Why does she want to date trash who hurts others?"



What are your thoughts on the issue?