News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jung Joon Young changes profession and address at latest trial for group sexual assault and illegal hidden camera footage case

AKP STAFF

Jung Joon Young changed his profession and address at the latest trial for his ongoing group sexual assault and illegal hidden camera footage case.

It was previously reported Jung Joon Young and former F.T. Island member Jonghun appealed the sentences for their alleged crimes, and on February 4, Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 5 others attended their latest trial at the Seoul Central District Court.

Jung Joon Young declared that he was now unemployed and he no longer resides at his previous address. The former singer stated, "I no longer live at the address recorded during the first trial."

As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years, and Kwon Hyuk Jun (also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) received a prison sentence of 4 years.

4

Siri1234,536 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Well he was residing at the prison, was he not? So of course he is no longer living at the adress that was recorded during the first trial.

Share

2

MackLee2280 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Why hasn't he actually started to serve his prison sentence yet? Are they allowing him to stay out while he continues to appeal. That seems dangerous for all the women.

Share

