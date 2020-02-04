Jung Joon Young changes profession and address at latest trial for group sexual assault and illegal hidden camera footage case

Jung Joon Young changed his profession and address at the latest trial for his ongoing group sexual assault and illegal hidden camera footage case.



It was previously reported Jung Joon Young and former F.T. Island member Jonghun appealed the sentences for their alleged crimes, and on February 4, Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 5 others attended their latest trial at the Seoul Central District Court.



Jung Joon Young declared that he was now unemployed and he no longer resides at his previous address. The former singer stated, "I no longer live at the address recorded during the first trial."



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years, and Kwon Hyuk Jun (also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) received a prison sentence of 4 years.