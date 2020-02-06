Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, & more attend first script reading for new tvN drama 'A Piece of Your Mind'

The cast and crew of tvN's upcoming spring drama series 'A Piece of Your Mind' or 'Half of Half' (literal translation) recently attended their first script reading!

Starring male leads Jung Hae In and Kim Sung Gyu, female leads Chee Soo Bin and Lee Ha Na, and more, 'Half of Half' is a warm romantic comedy series coming to tvN on Mondays and Tuesdays. The story revolves around a software programmer specializing in artificial intelligence named Ha Won (Jung Hae In) and his lifetime-long, one-sided love. A sound engineer named Seo Woo (Chee Soo Bin) takes notice of Ha Won's pitiful one-sided love and decides to lend a helping hand.

Check out the cast and crew of 'Half and Half' hard at work at their first script reading below, while you wait for the series to premiere this March 23 at 9 PM KST!

